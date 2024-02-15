February 15, 2024

Explosion at clinic in Aradippou

By Tom Cleaver00
There was an explosion at the entrance of a medical clinic in Aradippou in the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to police, the explosion took place at around 1am. No injuries were reported, but the building was slightly damaged.

Police cordoned the area off, and fire brigade technicians arrived at the scene to carry out investigations to determine what caused the explosion.

The police are investigating what they believe was a case of “attempted destruction of property”.

