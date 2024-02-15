February 15, 2024

Paphos jewellery shop burgled

A jewellery shop in Paphos was burgled in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The shop, which is located in the centre of the town, was broken into at around 1:45am.

Its owner was notified by a text message that the shop’s burglar alarm had sounded, and called the police, who immediately rushed to the scene.

It is believed there were a total of three burglars, who placed the jewellery in the shop into suitcases, before making off.

Police are examining CCTV footage of the shop and the surrounding area, and are continuing their investigation.

