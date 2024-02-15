What’s on this weekend

A lot is happening this weekend – the first edition of a new festival, art exhibitions and concerts by some of Cyprus’ young emerging artists. Here is a selection of noteworthy events.
First up is the launch of the first Palestinian Film Festival – Lemesos which will showcase award-winning short films, features, and documentaries over the next week. Starting on Thursday and lasting until next Thursday, the festival will present works created primarily by Palestinian filmmakers. Its screenings are free to attend and will be spread over four locations in the old town: Synergio Independent Theatre, Neme Arts Centre, Tapper Bar- Cinema Club and Sto Dromo Cultural & Alternative Bar.
Also happening in Limassol this weekend is a group art exhibition at Art Studio 55 titled Eros Art 2024. Nine artists will present works inspired by the theme of love and include mainly paintings with figures and other themes that touch on the beauty of nature. The exhibition opens on Friday at 7pm and will run until February 25.
An exhibition will also open in Nicosia on Friday showcasing the black and white photography of photographer and journalist Antigone Solomonidou-Drousiotou. Under the title En Somati, the exhibition will last at isnotgallery in the old town until March 2.
On Saturday evening, the awarded short films of the 13th International Short Film Festival Cyprus will travel to Paphos for the first time. The special cinema night will be hosted at Attikon Multicultural Space, screening international and local films for free. Also happening in Paphos is the Fairy Tales and Folk Tunes II piano concert on Sunday with musicians Ivelina Ruseva, Andreas Karageorgis, Marianna Georgiou and Maria Avraam presenting classical pieces and Cyprus premieres at Markideio Theatre at 6.30pm.
Sunday will be music-filled for those in Nicosia as well. Two evening performances that are part of the Nicosia International Festival will be held at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre. First, Jo Loui will present a 6pm concert full of soul, emotional lyrics and powerful narration before the band Salty River takes the stage to showcase its first album.
1st Palestinian Independent Film Festival Lemesos
Palestinian film screenings, documentaries, short films and discussions. February 15-22. Synergio Independent Theatre, Neme Arts Centre, Tapper Bar- Cinema Club and Sto Dromo Cultural & Alternative bar, Limassol. 8pm. Free. With subtitles in English. www.facebook.com/PiffLimassol2024
Eros Art 2024
Group art exhibition. February 10-25. Art Studio 55, Limassol. Opening night: 7pm. Wednesdays, Fridays and weekends: 5pm-8pm. Tel: 99-382388
En Somati
Photography exhibition by Antigone Solomonidou-Drousiotou. February 16-March 2. Isnotgallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10am-1pm and 4pm-6pm. Saturday: 10am-2pm. Tel: 99-569498. www.isnotgallery.com
International Short Film Festival of Cyprus in Paphos
Award short film screenings. February 17. Attikon Multicultural Space, Paphos. 7.30pm. Free. Tel: 99-426673. [email protected]
Fairy Tales and Folk Tunes II
Piano concert with classical music and Cyprus premieres. February 18. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 6.30pm. €12. [email protected]
My Story: Embracing the Past, Living the Present
Album presentation by Jo Loui. February 18. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 6pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com
Salty River
Alternative, indie rock band presents album. February 18. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com