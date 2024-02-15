February 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow warning issued for storms

By Tom Cleaver02
storm

The Met office issued a yellow weather warning for strong storms, expected between 11am on Thursday and 7pm on Friday.

They said strong storms, including the potential falling of hail, is expected to occur across the island, while strong winds are also possible.

Rain is expected to fall at rates between 35 and 55 millimetres per hour.

The warning was issued just a day after intense weather and tornadoes caused “biblical destruction” in Limassol.

Yermasoyia Mayor Kyriakos Xydias had said that “twenty roads had been closed, over fifty premises affected, five homes became uninhabitable, and one person was injured from shattered glass.”

The injured man was reported to have undergone reconstructive surgery in Nicosia for amputation of fingers on his right hand.

The Met office’s forecast had predicted rain and thunderstorms across the island, with snow falling in the Troodos mountain range.

More thunderstorms are expected in coastal areas on Thursday night, and are due to progress inland during the early hours of Friday morning.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

