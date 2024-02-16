February 16, 2024

Cyprus and UAE sign bilateral defence agreement

By Tom Cleaver00
Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates signed a bilateral defence cooperation programme covering the year 2024 on Thursday.

The agreement was signed in Abu Dhabu by National Guard international relations chief Lt Col Dimitris Panagidis and the UAE Armed Forces’ European Cooperation department head Col Nasser Mahdi Al Alhbabi.

The National Guard said the programme includes, among other things, the conducting of joint exercises and training, as well as the “exchange of best practices and expertise on specific issues.”

They added that the agreement “is part of a network of bilateral and multilateral actions developed by the National Guard … as it has been recognised that modern challenges and threats are common and cross borders.”

Therefore, they said, “their management and treatment requires multilateral and multifaceted action.”

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

