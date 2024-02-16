Cyprus Business Now

Cypriot Minister of Finance Makis Keravnos this week met with the chairman of the board of directors of Alpha Bank Group Vasilis Rapanos, discussing a range of issues, including an exchange of views on the Cypriot and Greek economies, respectively.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Finance, the discussions extended to encompass various aspects, including the economic plans of the Alpha Bank Group in Cyprus and within the broader scope of the European Union.

Rapanos was accompanied by a delegation from the administrative board of the Alpha Bank Group.

The talks delved into the economic landscape, business strategies, and potential opportunities within Cyprus and the EU.

The international exhibition for fruits and vegetables, “Fruit Logistica 2024,” took place in Berlin from February 7 to 9, attracting global attention to the agricultural sector, including Cyprus, which was among the participants.

The Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry, along with the Cyprus Trade Centre in Berlin, represented Cyprus with a national booth.

According to a statement released this week, seven Cypriot companies engaged in the production and trade of agricultural products, such as potatoes, avocados, and citrus fruits, actively participated in the exhibition.

The Cypriot businesses showcased their products to a large number of potential partners, setting the groundwork for new collaborations and ventures.

The Fruit Logistica exhibition is an annual event held in Berlin and is regarded as one of Europe’s premier showcases for fruits and vegetables.

It draws thousands of industry professionals and visitors from around the world.

This year’s edition hosted approximately 2,800 exhibitors from 94 countries and welcomed visitors and buyers from over 140 nations.

The Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry, as stated in the announcement, actively supports the efforts of Cypriot businesses to enhance their international presence and penetrate new markets.

The ministry views participation with a national booth in major international exhibitions as a practical means to promote Cyprus’s agricultural products on the global stage.

The exhibition provided a platform for Cypriot companies to network, explore potential collaborations, and showcase the quality and diversity of their agricultural offerings.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Thursday, February 14 with profits.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 141.25 points at 13:31 during the day, reflecting an increase of 0.19 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 85.77 points, representing a rise of 0.2 per cent..

The total value of transactions came up to €185,031.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main and hotel index remained unchanged. The alternative and investment firm indexes rose by 0.55 per cent and 1.13 per cent respectively.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (+0.29 per cent), Hellenic Bank (+0.43 per cent), Logicom (no change), Blue Island (+1.19 per cent), and Petrolina (+0.93 per cent).