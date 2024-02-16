February 16, 2024

Following the music in Larnaca

Αναρέν Μπουρέκκ

There is a certain hype around discovering ‘secret spots’ and events under the radar. The mystique of having to look for something new, something hidden often feels exciting and is probably why these happenings are so popular. A series of exploration events will soon add to Larnaca’s cultural calendar as the Larnaka 2030 team introduces a new project that brings together music and the people.

The Follow the Music project will do just that – invite those in Larnaca to follow musical cues and discover the region and its artists. The project aims to activate less visited parts of the city and the region in general through music. The idea for this action emerged through the consultation process initiated by Larnaka 2030 with the artistic community of the city, in particular within the framework of the Working Group on Music.

Audience members will participate in a game of exploration, following the musicians’ clues and meet them at a hidden spot where a live performance will happen. This way, the project will introduce new musical acts by playfully bringing audiences their way while they discover different aspects of Larnaca.

The performances will begin in this month and the first one is on February 23. On the last Friday of every month for the whole of 2024, a new musical walking discovery will happen. Each band will be announced at the beginning of the month with the exact location of their performance remaining unknown. This will be followed by a social media game that will give some key clues to the location of the musical encounter.

Those wishing to attend the concert will know in advance the wider geographical location of the performance, but the exact location will be made known two hours in advance on social media and via email to those who have pre-booked a seat. Launching the project series is the Anaren Mbourekk band performing somewhere in Livadia next week.

 

Follow the Music

Musical project series with secret live performances. February 23. Livadia, Larnaca. 8pm. €10 with a drink. Facebook event: Follow the Music

