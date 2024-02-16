New hospital in Polis Chrysochous possible, says minister

Health Minister Michael Damianos visited the Polis Chrysochous hospital on Friday morning, accompanied by the health ministry’s permanent secretary, Christina Yiannaki, to discuss the possible construction of a new hospital in the area.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Damianos explained that the construction of a new facility would require careful consideration of the residents’ needs.”

“Where there are needs, the response will be positive,” he said.

Referring to discussions with the Polis Chrysochous community leader Giorgos Papachristofis, as well as with members of the municipal council, he said that they expressed satisfaction with the current state’s support in health-related matters.

“I assure you that we will stand by them, improving health services and solving problems,” Damianos said. “Wherever the state can help, we will assist and thoroughly examine all the issues discussed today so that we can move forward.”

Papachristofis thanked the health minister, noting that, despite only taking office recently, he took time to visit Polis Chrysochous to discuss hospital issues.

“Most of the problems have been solved and only a few remain,” Papachristofis said, pointing out that the major issue is the hospital’s ageing facilities.

He expressed hope for the creation of new, modern facilities to serve the area, which is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years.