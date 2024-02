A man set fire to his bed at the Limassol hospital on Thursday night reports said on Friday.

Luckily nursing staff managed to spot the fire before any real damage was done, using a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze before it spreads.

According to reports, the man was a patient in the Covid ward and had set fire to his mattress with lighter. He reportedly had psychological issues.

The incident is under investigation by Okypy, the reports said.