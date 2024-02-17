Cyprus Mail

February 17, 2024

By Nikolaos Prakas
Applications for ‘PVs for All’ open end of the month

Applications for the solar panels through the government programme ‘Photovoltaics For All’ will be starting at the end of February, Energy Minister George Papanastasiou said on Saturday.

The ‘Photovoltaics for All’ project amounts to €30 million.

In remarks after the inauguration of the ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ park in Lakatamia, Nicosia, Papanastasiou said the energy ministry is sending an “important proposal” to next week’s cabinet meeting – the budget of the Renewable Energy Sources and Energy Saving Fund. This “finances all our green infrastructure related to the production of green energy”.

“This is an important proposal that we need to focus on and at the same time explain to the cabinet why this fund must remain healthy,” he added.

Papanastasiou said that under the ‘Photovoltaics for All’ which is a new category the amount is about €30 million.

“We are starting with €30 million, and an additional budget will follow to support additional applications.”

Commenting on his visit to Egypt on Sunday evening, Papanastasiou said that it is a gathering of companies and states where energy issues will be discussed.

“There are some developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and there are developments in our EEZ,” he said.

“The recent confirmation drilling in ‘Cronos 2’ is extremely new for the Republic of Cyprus and I believe this will also be discussed with the companies and also with the neighbouring country of Egypt.”

