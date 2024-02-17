February 17, 2024

Arrest for fake property developer scam

By Nikolaos Prakas051
File photo

A 61-year-old was remanded by the Famagusta District Court for five days, on suspicion of scamming another individual out of thousands of euros, authorities said on Saturday.

The 61-year-old claimed to own a construction company in the Famagusta area and convinced another individual to give him €128,500 to build five homes on a plot of land he owned.

The individual who filed the complaint said the agreement had been made between them in September 2023, police said.

However since then, no construction has been conducted on the property of the 61-year-old.

Following the complaint, police found that the suspect does not have a construction business, nor is he a registered contractor.

An arrest warrant was secured, and the man was arrested on Friday, and due to appear at the Famagusta district court for a remand on Saturday.

 

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

