Cameras relocated to Limassol junction after fatal accident

Two cameras from fixed points in Nicosia are set to be relocated to the Limassol junction where a tragic accident claimed the lives of four family members on New Year’s Day.

The move will take place following the Road Safety Council’s decision to instal two systems at the light-controlled junction where the fatal accident occurred.

As the cameras have to be installed immediately, the ones that were intended to be installed at the intersection of Spyros Kyprianou and Ayia Phylaxeos Avenues in Limassol will be used. Three cameras will be installed at this junction, as planned.

To accommodate this relocation, it was decided to remove two cameras currently installed and operating at the same number of fixed points in Nicosia. According to reports, the traffic police determined that these two cameras do not effectively contribute to road safety, prompting their removal and transfer to Limassol, Philenews reported.

The first camera to be relocated is positioned at the junction of Makarios Avenue with Grivas Digenis and Spyros Kyprianou Avenue in Nicosia. This camera records offences for drivers entering Makarios Avenue at a point where vehicle passage is now restricted to buses, taxis and catering vehicles.

Due to changes in traffic patterns, private vehicles no longer enter this section of Makarios Avenue, rendering the camera ineffective.

The second camera slated for relocation is situated at the lights on Strovolos Avenue with Mahera Street. There are also three cameras at this site, two checking speed along the avenue and one checking drivers who intend to turn left or right. The specific camera has not significantly contributed to road safety since there is only limited traffic utilising the turn lanes.

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old man suspected of causing the traffic accident on New Year’s Day that killed 27-year-old Vathoula Georgiou, her 17-year-old brother Nikolas, and their grandparents Nikolas Zavrou, 72, and Evanthia, 74, remains in custody pending the start of his trial in February.

