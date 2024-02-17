February 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EuropeWorld

Hungary can soon ratify Sweden’s Nato bid, PM Orban says

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: hungary's parliament convenes for autumn session, in budapest
File Photo: Viktor Orban

The Hungarian parliament can ratify Sweden’s NATO membership when it convenes for its new spring session later this month, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told his supporters on Saturday.

“It’s good news that our dispute with Sweden will soon be settled,” Orban said in a key speech. “We are going in the direction that at the start of parliament’s spring session we can ratify Sweden’s accession to NATO.”

He said he and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson had taken steps “to rebuild trust” between the two countries. Orban did not say what those steps were.

Sweden applied to join NATO in May 2022 in a historic shift in policy prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Hungary is the only NATO country not yet to have ratified Sweden’s application, a process that requires the backing of all NATO members. The delay has soured relations with the United States and raised concerns among its allies.

Orban’s ruling Fidesz party has cited what it called unfounded Swedish allegations that it has eroded democracy in Hungary as the reason why Sweden’s NATO bid had been held up.

Orban, who has better ties with Russia than other EU states and most NATO members, has repeatedly said his government backs Sweden joining the alliance, but the legislation has been stranded in the Hungarian parliament since mid-2022.

Parliament is expected to reconvene on February 26.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Navalny was struck down with ‘sudden death syndrome’, his mother was told at Russian prison

Reuters News Service

Russia says its forces move forward after Ukraine withdraws from Avdiivka

Reuters News Service

Christodoulides ‘appalled’ by Navalny’s death

Nikolaos Prakas

Zelenskiy urges leaders to end arms shortage that is helping Putin

Reuters News Service

At least 273 people detained in Russia at events in memory of Navalny (Updated)

Reuters News Service

Russian emigres gather across Europe to mourn Navalny

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign