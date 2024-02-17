February 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Mysterious architecture of historical towers

By Eleni Philippou00
photo jo brunenberg

The water towers of Cyprus, France and the Netherlands are the focal point of a new photography exhibition opening in Limassol. Examining their architecture, the Water Towers: Mysterious Architectures exhibition takes viewers on a geographical and cultural journey through the eyes of three photographers.

Showcasing their work are Demetris Loutsios (CY), Jo Brunenberg (NL) and Fons Brasser (FR), who capture the bizarre structures of the water towers in the three countries along with their magnificent mechanical insides.

Organised by the Cathrine Art Organisation and supported by the Deputy Ministry of Culture, the exhibition opens on Friday at the Limassol Municipal Arts Center- Apothikes Papadaki.

Around 60 photographs make up the exhibition, curated by Eudes Ajot, exploring the rediscovery of the presence of water in the three cities, the familiar yet different form of the water towers and an inside look at these structures that few have had the chance to witness.

 

Water Towers: Mysterious Architectures

Photography exhibition by the Catherine Art Organisation with the photos of Demetris Loutsios, Jo Brunenberg and Fons Brasser. February 23-March 21. Limassol Municipal Arts Center- Apothikes Papadaki, Limassol. Opening night: 7pm. Monday – Friday: 10am-6pm and Saturday: 10am-2pm. Tel: 25-367700

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Limassol maritime firm facilitating sustainable shipping practices

Souzana Psara

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cameras relocated to Limassol junction after fatal accident

Gina Agapiou

Paphos Municipality wins case over wholesale market ownership

Tom Cleaver

Nine kilograms of cannabis found in packages sent from abroad

Staff Reporter

Machete attacker ‘sent threatening texts’ to victim’s girlfriend

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign