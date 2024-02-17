February 17, 2024

Top marks for Nicosia as 2024 city of the future

ΠΛΑΤΕΙΑ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΨΗΛΟΤΕΡΟ ΚΤΗΡΙΟ ΤΗΣ ΛΕΥΚΩΣΙΑ
Nicosia was given first place in terms of human capital and lifestyle

Cyprus’ capital has received first place on a list of top ten small European cities of the future for 2024, a special report by fDi Intelligence said on Saturday.

According to the report, Nicosia was given first place in terms of human capital and lifestyle.

fDi Intelligence provides investment promotion solutions powered by data and media from the Financial Times.

The report entitled ‘fDi European Cities and Regions of the Future 2024’ and which outlines ‘The best and the brightest among Europe’s investment destinations,’ said that Nicosia is the Top Small European City of the Future for 2024 in the category of Human Capital and Lifestyle.

It is followed by Oxford (UK), Cambridge (UK), Bergen (Norway), Delft (Netherlands), Geneva (Switzerland), Kaunas (Lithuania), Graz (Austria), Lausanne (Switzerland) and Reykjavik (Iceland).

Click here to see the full report.

 

