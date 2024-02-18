February 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Discussion starts on movement within civil service

By Staff Reporter05
citizen service centre
File photo

Bills to abolish the maximum duration of secondment between the civil service and semi government authorities will be discussed at the House finance committee on Monday.

Debate will also begin for regulations for movement from one semi government authority to another.

According to current law, the secondment may have a duration of three years, renewable for a period of three more.

The changes for the removal of a maximum time limit were approved by the Council of Ministers in October and aim to make effective use of personnel in government and semi government to address current and future challenges.

According to the results of an impact analysis forwarded to parliament after consultations with Peo, Sek and Pasydy unions, the latter two agree while Peo has raised concerns with what is contained in the bills.

