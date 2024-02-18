February 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Nine arrested in police swoop

By Katy Turner01
ledras police 06
File photo

Nine people were arrested on Sunday as the police staged a special operation in Nicosia and Paphos to identify third country nationals living illegally on the island.

During the operation a total of 130 people had their status checked, while nine arrests were made for illegal stay in the republic.

In Paphos, between 6am and 8am, police searched 10 apartments in a building in Kato Paphos after warrants were issued.

A total of 35 people were checked, of which four were found to be staying on the island illegally and were arrested.

In Nicosia, an operation in the centre of town was carried out between 6am and 7.30am, where police checked 95 people, of whom five were illegally here.

Procedures for the deportation of all nine were started.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Boosting agriculture a ‘top priority’

Katy Turner

‘Phenomenal’ Greens say hope for better tomorrow

Katy Turner

Police seize smuggled items at checkpoint

Katy Turner

‘Best move’ to Ypsonas under threat from spreading Limassol

CM Guest Columnist

Discussion starts on movement within civil service

Staff Reporter

‘Status quo cannot be the future of Cyprus’ (updated)

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign