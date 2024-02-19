February 19, 2024

A family show in total darkness

In the absence of light, the senses are heightened and magnificent things can occur. This is the premise of the black light theatre, a unique performance which happens in total darkness and comes to life using bright colourful lights.

In Prague, the Image Theatre has been performing since 1990, touring stages all over the world and combining black theatre, modern dance, pantomime and visual projections. This February, the theatre company travels to Cyprus for three shows in three cities.

Their island tour begins next Friday, February 23 at Limassol’s Pattihio Theatre, continues at Nicosia’s Municipal Theatre the following day and ends in Paphos on the Sunday at Markideio Theatre with a dual show. Audiences, young and old, can expect a thrilling show with vibrant UV lights, mesmerising transitions and visuals that seem to appear out of nowhere.

During Image Theatre’s 30-year existence, it has become a big part of Prague culture for locals and visitors alike. Throughout its 8,000 shows, the ensemble has developed its own style of black theatre blending dance, original costumes, mime and audience interaction.

Imagination, creativity and expecting the unexpected are key elements to their shows as actors can suddenly appear, bright as day and alarmingly close. The performance plays with darkness and light thanks to special effects and carefully selected costumes and make-up that set the scene. Comic moments, impressive group movements and non-verbal theatre all combine to present a unique show Cyprus audiences have not seen before. A multi-sensory experience awaits audiences next week who are brave enough to face the darkness.

 

Image Black Light Theatre

Black light theatre performance from Prague. Family show. February 23. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. February 24. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. February 25. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 7pm. Extra 4pm show in Paphos. Tickets from €28. www.soldoutticketbox.com

