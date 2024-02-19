February 19, 2024

An alternative journey into Cypriot music

By Eleni Philippou
Music-filled evenings are coming to Rialto Theatre as local musicians and ensembles put on concertos and performances. Many of them have Cypriot sounds at their core and an upcoming show next week will look at the island’s traditional music through a different lens.

On February 21, the Quintus Ensemble and the Chamber Fusion String Quintet will join forces to present a different kind of sonic dialogue. Their performance titled Cypriot Music Re…Visited, will do just that – offer an alternative journey into Cypriot traditional music.

Under the orchestration of Neoklis Neofytidis and Vasos Argyrides, the evening’s repertoire will touch on works of the rich musical tradition of the island, as well as contemporary creations by Cypriot composers, as captured by the wind and string sounds and sensations of today. The musicians will come together on stage and create a unique performance with the dynamic sound of the wind instruments merging with the melodic sound of the strings creating a Musical Krama that will enchant. Joining the musicians will be Tefkros Neocleous and Anna Aristideou who take part in the performance with singing with interventions.

A few days later, Rialto Theatre will fill with Greek music sounds as it welcomes to its stage the beloved and well-known Greek singer Yiannis Kotsiras. Along with his orchestra, Kotsiras will present a special concert on February 24 featuring older hits and recent releases with plenty of reference to the Greek laiko song.

 

Cypriot Music Re…Visited

Live performance by the Quintus Ensemble and the Chamber Fusion String Quintet. February 21. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €15. www.rialto.com.cy

Yiannis Kotsiras

Concert by Greek singer. February 24. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €30. www.rialto.com.cy

