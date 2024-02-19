February 19, 2024

Cyprus backs package of sanctions against Russia, says Kombos

By Jonathan Shkurko00
kombos
Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos

Cyprus supports the 13th package of sanctions against Russia, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said during the EU council of foreign affairs in Brussels on Monday.

Kombos pointed out that the issue of sanctions circumvention remains the main factor undermining the joint efforts.

In his debate before the council, the minister referred also to the Middle East and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, underlining that “only the prospect of reviving the peace process can pave the way for lasting peace and stability in the area”.

The EU foreign ministers also held an informal meeting with Alexei Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya.

As regards the situation in Ukraine, Kombos reiterated Cyprus’ firm support to the country’s government and expressed the “readiness to support the new package of sanctions”.

He then added that the best guarantee for Ukraine’s security is its European course.

According to press reports, the EU member states are discussing, for the first time, the inclusion of sanctions and companies from third countries, such as Serbia, China and India, due to their participation in the circumvention of EU sanctions against Turkey.

A statement issued by the foreign ministry also said that, in the context of the discussion on the Middle East, Kombos referred to the “alarming humanitarian situation prevailing in Gaza”, stressing the need for the protection of all civilians.

He also repeated the call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and noted that it is imperative to prevent further escalation and possible diffusion of the crisis in the region.

The foreign minister underlined that Cyprus is ready to contribute with all the means at its disposal, both for sending humanitarian aid to the civilian population in Gaza and for the prospect of reviving the peace process.

Prior to the council, the EU foreign ministers had an informal working breakfast with the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi, during which they were briefed on efforts to maintain the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

