February 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Foreign minister to attend EU council

By Source: Cyprus News Agency07
eu foreign affairs council
Photo source: CNA

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos is in Brussels on Monday to participate in the work of the EU council of foreign affairs.

The situation in the Middle East, ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine, and the latest developments in the Sahel, are among the items on the agenda.

Additionally, before the start of the council, the ministers will have an informal working breakfast with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Armed robbery at Limassol betting agency

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Mostly clear

Staff Reporter

From catastrophe to salvation for Cyprus electricity users

Dr Charles Ellinas

Second arrest after large amount of drugs, cash found

Katy Turner

Renowned street artist to brighten up Limassol

Katy Turner

Counter-productive to still ignore persistent Covid jab fears

Theo Panayides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign