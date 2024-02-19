February 19, 2024

House robbed ‘under threat of scissors’

By Tom Cleaver02
Police in Larnaca are investigating a case in which four men allegedly robbed a house “under the threat of scissors”.

The burglary took place shortly after 1am on Monday, with the four reportedly successfully taking gold and money from the house’s safe while threatening the homeowner with a pair of scissors.

The four robbers reportedly outnumbered the three people in the house, two of whom were domestic helpers.

After having obtained the gold and the money, the suspects fled.

The police said they are taking statements, while also examining CCTV footage from the house and its vicinity.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

