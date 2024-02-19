February 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for stealing bag and cash

By Staff Reporter01
ΛΕΜΕΣΟΣ – ΛΗΣΤΕΙΑ ΥΠΑΛΛΗΛΟΥ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑΣ
File photo

A 24-year-old was arrested by the police in Limassol on Monday as the prime suspect in the theft of a handbag valued at €500, which contained a cash amount exceeding €2,500, as well as other property valued at around €650.

According to the police, last Friday, a 53-year-old woman reported the theft after she went shopping at a supermarket. She told officers that she left her handbag on a shopping cart when looking for items on a shelf and did not find it when she returned to search for it.

In the days following the incident, police obtained evidence against a 24-year-old after examining the supermarket’s closed-circuit television system.

An arrest warrant was issued against him. He was located and arrested on Monday. The handbag was also found in his possession.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Limassol district court on Tuesday for the issuance of a detention order.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Two decades of EU-UN peacebuilding in Cyprus

Jonathan Shkurko

Half a million robbed ‘under threat of garden shears’ (update 2)

Tom Cleaver

Increased maternity leave heading to cabinet

Elias Hazou

Carer who ‘beat’ 100-year-old man released on bail

Tom Cleaver

Tussle during Limassol murder trial

Jonathan Shkurko

Two more villages join Nicosia water board

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign