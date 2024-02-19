February 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Mostly clear

By Staff Reporter01
sunny mostly
File photo: Paphos district

Monday will start off mostly clear, gradually turning partly cloudy with a chance of rains, mainly in the mountains and the south. Temperatures will rise to 20C in the interior and the coasts, and to 11C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be mainly northerly to north-westerly, moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, and later south- to north-westerly of the same intensity. The sea will be slightly rough. 

Overnight will be mainly clear with temperatures dropping to 6C in the interior, 8C on the coasts and 1C in the higher mountains, where frost is expected. Winds will blow north-westerly to north-easterly and on the north coast south-easterly, weak, 3 Beaufort. The sea will gradually calm. 

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated mountain rains in the afternoon.

Temperatures are not expected to change significantly over the three days remaining above average for the season.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

From catastrophe to salvation for Cyprus electricity users

Dr Charles Ellinas

Second arrest after large amount of drugs, cash found

Katy Turner

Renowned street artist to brighten up Limassol

Katy Turner

Counter-productive to still ignore persistent Covid jab fears

Theo Panayides

Nine arrested in police swoop

Katy Turner

Boosting agriculture a ‘top priority’

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign