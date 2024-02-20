February 20, 2024

Analyst makes bold prediction – Algotech (ALGT) to surpass KASPA (KAS) in 2024

By CM Guest Columnist01
algotech

Kaspa’s native token, KAS, achieved a significant milestone by reclaiming its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) in 2024. Despite an exceptional start to this year and optimism from many insiders, the future of KASPA is uncertain after looking at the charts. Analysts believe that the project can be a risky investment. 

Due to many ups and downs in February, the project has yet to live up to the community’s expectations. Investor confidence is negatively impacted by the project’s unsteady movement pattern, which is pushing them to pursue other alternatives. 

According to data from CoinMarketCap, Kaspa is currently priced at $0.1622, and the trading volume is $147,469,180. Though it has shown a positive trend, KASPA is facing a major resistance level at 0.17 now. This bearish momentum has triggered investors to explore other avenues.

Algotech (ALGT) is a significant project whose performance has been in the headlines. The project has managed to raise over $1.1 million within two days of the presale round. Analysts believe that Algotech has a promising future and that it can surpass significant breaking coins like KASPA.

Algotech (ALGT) is gaining popularity due to its solid Tokenomics 

The TradFi platform offers an exciting value proposition for investors thanks to its deflationary supply. As the presale offering runs out, the coin is expected to explore in value with surging demand.

Community members of Algotech are entitled to governance rights, profit shares, and have access to advanced trading strategies, including hedging, mean reversion, and algorithmic consolidation. 

The deflationary ERC-20 coin is also backed by solid tokenomics that ensure continued reinvestment into development to support the growth of the trading Platform. Algotech’s commitment to innovation ensures transparency, scalability, and user-friendly experiences. algo

Algotech is expected to explode by 300% in upcoming months

With the downturn and speculations surrounding major altcoins like SOL, ADA, BONK, and KAS, investors are looking toward Algotech. The algorithmic trading platform leverages advanced machine learning to empower traders. Drawing parallels with game-changer projects, Algotech has strategically emerged as a significant competitor for KAS.

The project is perfectly positioned to become a major stakeholder as we approach the bull run.  With presale demand heating up, a massive surge above the current level is highly likely. 

Due to the project’s outstanding performance at the start of 2024, its worth is anticipated to skyrocket beyond its current $0.04 level. Analysts predict Its value to reach an all-time high of $1 before it gets listed on more exchanges, indicating a significant rise of 300% in the earnings of early investors.

