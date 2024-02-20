February 20, 2024

Fuel tanker drivers go on strike

By Staff Reporter02
Tanker drivers refueling from the facilities of the Hellenic Petroleum company in Vasiliko went on a spontaneous two-hour work stoppage on Tuesday morning.

Employees of Cypoil Trading Ltd, Go Now, Michaelas, Staroil and Meleths announced they had gone on strike due to being subjected to inhumane working conditions.

The drivers claimed they were not allowed to alight at the Vasiliko terminal for their basic needs, nor were they permitted a decent amount of time between deliveries to take breaks and eat.

The drivers also protested being obliged to park at the turn outside the terminal, which they say puts them daily at risk of collision with or another tanker or private vehicle.

In a statement, the fuel drivers called on the labour inspection department and the minister of labour himself to intervene to solve these crucial health and safety issues.

 

 

