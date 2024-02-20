February 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police: no report of Turkish Cypriot ‘attack’ in Troodos

By Tom Cleaver029
weather platania 03
File photo

Although it made front page news in the north, police said they received no information that a group of eight young Turkish Cypriots said on Monday they had been attacked by Greek Cypriots during an excursion in the Troodos mountain range.

Speaking to the Turkish Agency Cyprus (Tak), the group, all in their 20s and chose to remain anonymous, said they had stopped at the Platania picnic site to admire the view.

They said there were three cars with Republic of Cyprus registration plates parked near the entrance of the picnic site, with five or six people, aged between 25 and 35 years old, “drinking alcohol and chatting” to each other in the cars.

The group, they said, “initially began to make hand gestures towards the cars,” before moving towards the group of Turkish Cypriots.

They said that they then noticed that an “increasing number” of people were gathering, some of whom were carrying sticks, stones, and Greek flags in their hands.

According to the account, “one of the aggressors, who had stuck an A4-sized sticker on one of their cars and punched its window, approached one of the [Turkish Cypriots] wearing [football club] Galatasaray-branded clothing and punched him,” while another Turkish Cypriot was reportedly “injured by punches and stones.”

The Turkish Cypriots said they then tried to run away, before one of them slipped on the loose ground and fell. When the mob caught up with them, he was reportedly hit on the shoulders with sticks as he attempted to protect his head.

They said that another had reached a road and stopped a passing vehicle, asking its driver to call the police. The driver apparently said she would call the police, but then quickly sped off without making the call.

Having managed to regroup, they returned to the north.

The group said those who sustained injuries went to northern Nicosia’s Dr Burhan Nalbantoglu hospital for treatment.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Cyprus Shipping Chamber welcomes mission to protect Red Sea vessels

Souzana Psara

Pulmonology clinics reopen at Troodos hospital

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus sees yearly drop in tourist arrivals during January

Souzana Psara

Apoel fans face ban after using lasers

Jonathan Shkurko

Players can now exclude themselves from online betting platforms

Jonathan Shkurko

Shots fired in Oroklini

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign