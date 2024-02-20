February 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

UK defence minister revives idea of Cyprus corridor

By Tom Cleaver05
aid brits
Aid being loaded onto the RFA Lyme Bay in Larnaca for Gaza

British Defence Minister Grant Shapps revived the idea of a humanitarian aid corridor between Cyprus and Gaza on Tuesday.

Speaking in the British Parliament on the matter of humanitarian aid being transported to Gaza, he said “although we have convinced the Israelis to open the Kerem Shalom land crossing, we desperately need it to open the port of Ashdod as well.”

As we have discussed with the Cypriots, we could then create a humanitarian aid route from Cyprus directly to Ashdod and directly to Gaza via Kerem Shalom,” he said.

He added that he has made two visits to Cyprus in recent months, among other visits to the wider region.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

EU can play ‘catalytic part’ in Cyprus talks

Iole Damaskinos

Tatar travels to Turkey

Tom Cleaver

Aris Limassol hit by 20 food poisoning cases

Jonathan Shkurko

More than 2,000 apply for electric car subsidy

Nikolaos Prakas

Court case lodged against court attacker

Jonathan Shkurko

Renovation of Venetian watermill completed

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign