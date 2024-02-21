February 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

7,000 revellers to attend Paphos carnival parade

By Jonathan Shkurko04
Paphos Carnival, festival, partygoers, revellers
This year, the carnival will draw inspiration from ancient Egypt and the pharaohs

Approximately seven thousand people, along with over 50 floats, are set to participate in this year’s carnival parade in Paphos, according to the events’ coordinator, George Kounnas.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Kounnas said that festivities kick off on Clean Monday, which falls on March 7, at 11am.

At 5pm, the carnival king will make his entrance into the city. This year, it will draw inspiration from ancient Egypt and the pharaohs.

Following the parade, a live concert featuring the band ‘Kings’ and Greek singer Panos Kallidis will take place.

The concluding grand parade, scheduled for March 16 at 3.30pm, will begin from Griva Digeni avenue and ending at Evagoras Pallikarides avenue.

Kounnas said that the municipality has been working tirelessly for the past two months to make sure that the celebrations will run smoothly.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Driver without licence runs policeman over

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus tourism minister pushes for support measures for island destinations

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Corruption, overcrowding among new prison chief’s priorities

Jonathan Shkurko

Fire severely damages historic mansion in central Limassol (video)

Jonathan Shkurko

Eurobank Cyprus hosts voluntary blood donation

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Electricity and fuel subsidies extended into spring

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign