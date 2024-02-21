February 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Bayern to part ways with coach Tuchel at end of season

champions league lazio v bayern munich
Bayern Munich have lost their last three games in all competitions

Bayern Munich have decided to end their collaboration with coach Thomas Tuchel at the end of the current season despite a contract to 2025, the club said on Wednesday.

Bayern lost their last three games in all competitions and have dropped eight points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. They were also beaten 1-0 by Lazio in last week’s Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Tuchel had taken over in March 2023 from Julian Nagelsmann but despite leading them to the Bundesliga title last season on the final matchday, they have not shown the form this season that saw them dominate German football for the past decade.

