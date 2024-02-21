February 21, 2024

€200 in coins stolen from fruit shop

By Tom Cleaver00
police car 14
File photo

A 30-year-old man was arrested after a total of €200 in coins was stolen from a fruit shop in Limassol on Tuesday.

Police said the theft was reported by the shop’s owner, who said an “unknown person” had broken into his shop, stolen the coins, and caused approximately €300 worth of damage to a glass display case.

After examining CCTV footage and inspecting the scene of the crime, police determined that the suspect smashed a window at the shop and entered through it.

He reportedly denies all wrongdoing.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

