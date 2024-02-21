February 21, 2024

Eurobank Cyprus hosts voluntary blood donation

Eurobank Cyprus on Wednesday announced that it recently organised a voluntary blood donation and bone marrow sampling event for its staff at the bank’s headquarters in Nicosia.

The blood donation drive, which took place on Thursday, February 15, saw the active participation of bank employees and managerial staff, aiming to contribute to the increased needs of the blood centre and strengthen the Cyprus Bone Marrow Donor Registry of the Karaiskakio Foundation.

This initiative, the announcement said, is part of a broader campaign undertaken by the bank to provide tangible support to both organisations and fellow citizens in need.

Achilleas Malliotis, the General Manager of Eurobank Cyprus, expressed gratitude to the blood centre and the Karaiskakio Foundation for their important work.

Moreover, he assured that the bank would “always stand as a supporter and ally in actions that benefit Cypriot society and those in need”.

Malliotis also thanked the bank’s staff for their participation in the blood donation and bone marrow sampling, emphasising that “the values of volunteering and humanity are deeply rooted in the corporate culture of Eurobank Cyprus”.

