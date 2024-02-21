February 21, 2024

Fire at old building in central Limassol (video)

By Jonathan Shkurko
File photo

Firefighters were alerted shortly before noon on Wednesday to a fire that broke out in an old building in the centre of Limassol.

According to Fire Service spokesperson Andreas Kettis, the fire broke out around 11.30 am, and four firefighting vehicles, one of which featured an aerial ladder platform, were dispatched to the site.

The building is listed and located on central Ifigenia street, near the Technology University (Tepak).

According to reports and user comments appearing on social media, the building has been abandoned for several years. However, some comments said that, at times, it was used as a refuge by homeless people in Limassol.

Kettis confirmed that four individuals managed to leave the building before the arrival of the Fire Service.

Firefighters are currently attempting to extinguish the fire, and an investigation is underway to search for potentially trapped individuals. At the moment, neighbouring houses and buildings are also at risk of being damaged by the fire.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

