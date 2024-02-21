February 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greek soldiers injured in Cyprus military exercise

By Staff Reporter01
ΥΠΟΥΡΓΕΙΟ ΑΜΥΝΑΣ ΑΣΚΗΣΗ ΚΥΠΡΟΥ ΑΙΓΥΠΤΟΥ «ΠΤΟΛΕΜΑΙΟΣ/2021»

Two Greek soldiers (Eldyk) serving in Cyprus were injured during a training exercise in Stavrovouni, the Greek Defence Ministry said on Wednesday calling for authorities to investigate the incident.

The two soldiers were injured in a explosion that occurred after a grenade was thrown.

Both soldiers were taken to the hospital, where doctors found various injuries, from shrapnel launched by the grenade.

Doctors determined that their condition is not life threatening but serious, and both were kept for monitoring.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Irregular migrants arrive off Cape Greco

Nikolaos Prakas

Man jailed for nine years for rape

Staff Reporter

Ministry passes buck on removal of book on gay parents

Nikolaos Prakas

Two thirds of Cyprus will be ‘pay as you throw’ by year’s end

Nikolaos Prakas

Three remanded for robbing churches in Paphos

Tom Cleaver

New law shifts notary signatures to citizen service centers

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign