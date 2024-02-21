February 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man jailed for nine years for rape

By Staff Reporter00
A 36-year-old man was sentenced to nine years in prison for rape, the Larnaca criminal court said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in January 2022, after which police found evidence linking the 36-year-old to the crime.

Police said that they collected further evidence on the man and filed it to the court.

The court issued a nine-year sentence on Wednesday.

 

