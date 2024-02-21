February 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New law shifts notary signatures to citizen service centers

By Nikolaos Prakas02
citizen service centre
File photo

Notary signatures for document certification will now be done at citizen service centres, according to a law being submitted for a vote in parliament, the interior ministry announced on Wednesday.

Previously, these certifications were performed by notaries across the island or at various government offices.

The ministry stated on Wednesday that the 200 currently certified notaries will continue their duties until retirement, but no further appointments will be made.

The ministry said that the replacement legislation establishes safeguards to limit irregularities and illegal actions by certifying, such as fake certifications resulting in misappropriation of foreign property or conflict of interest issues with individuals maintaining service offering offices.

The bill will be introduced in parliament for debate and vote.

In addition, the ministry set out new fees for signatures and/or seals by certifying officials. Charges are now based on the number of pages in the document and not on the number of signatories, as was previously the case.

The maximum charges, irrespective of the number of times the same signature/seal appears throughout the document, are set as follows: up to two pages: €5, from three to ten pages: €10, from 11 to 100 pages: €25 and from 101 pages and above: €40.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

7,000 revellers to attend Paphos carnival parade

Jonathan Shkurko

Driver without licence runs policeman over

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus tourism minister pushes for support measures for island destinations

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Corruption, overcrowding among new prison chief’s priorities

Jonathan Shkurko

Fire severely damages historic mansion in central Limassol (video)

Jonathan Shkurko

Eurobank Cyprus hosts voluntary blood donation

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign