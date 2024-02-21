February 21, 2024

Over 5kg cannabis confiscated in Limassol

Police on Tuesday located and confiscated over five kilos of cannabis in Limassol.

According to the police, over two kilos were found in the car of a 52-year-old during the night when he was stopped for a check in the area.

Subsequently, police carried out a search at his home, during which an additional amount of close to three kilos was found, as well as 99g of cocaine.

In addition to the drugs, police found a total sum of approximately €14,000 in his car and residence.

The 52-year-old was arrested on a warrant and taken into custody.

The Limassol drug squad (Ykan) is furthering the investigation.

