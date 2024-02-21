February 21, 2024

Revamped Boutique Patisserie returns with new delights

By Press Release01
All the flavours cherished by Cyprus #DessertLovers are back at Boutique Patisserie – and more! The capital’s cutest patisserie is welcoming clients back to its refreshed space with an updated menu of new savouries. Filled with the fragrances of its wonderful baked goods and unique creations, courtesy of owner and pastry chef Mariella Christou, Boutique Patisserie now also offers wonderful aromatic coffees and a variety of memorable beverages.

Among its bestseller sweets are the Pavlova and Banoffee, delicious brownies, as well as Boutique Patisserie’s perennially popular cheesecakes.

Every dimension of the customer experience – from its wonderful décor, to the attention paid to every detail, to its welcoming vibe, make Boutique Patisserie the right place both to start and wind up your day, whether dropping by for breakfast or after-work drinks with friends, enjoying wine and a cheese platter.

Boutique Patisserie is also offering a special weekend breakfast, justifiably making it one of the capital’s favourite brunch spots.

Boutique Patisserie:

  • Location: 43 Kyriakou Matsis Street, 1082 Nicosia
  • Telephone: 22100333.

You can also explore Boutique Patisserie’s delicious creations on Facebook and Instagram.

