February 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Mainly clear, chance of showers

By Staff Reporter01
cyprus sunny ocean
File photo

Wednesday will start off clear, later turning partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the mountains and inland. Temperatures will rise to 18C inland, 19C on the coast, and 10C in the higher mountains. On the highest peaks of Troodos snowfall is possible. Winds will initially be variable and light, up to 3 Beaufort, later turning south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough. 

Overnight will be clear with temperatures dropping to 6C inland, 9C on the coast, and 1C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly weak, 3 Beaufort, and the sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

Over the next two days and into the weekend, the weather will remain mostly clear with some afternoon clouds and a chance of showers early afternoon, mainly in the mountains. Temperatures will gradually rise slightly, continuing to fluctuate above average for the season.

Avatar photo

