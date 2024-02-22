February 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cypriot company loses €17k due to fraud

By Tom Cleaver
A company in Limassol lost over €17,000 after erroneously paying an invoice after it was requested via email, police said on Thursday.

The company’s accountant reportedly told police he had received an email from an account posing as another company requesting an invoice and saying it needed to be paid into a different bank account.

He said he then paid before being informed that the company in question had not changed its bank account and had never requested €17,000 from his company.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

