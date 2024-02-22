Daily News Briefing

February 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
By Tom Cleaver
oct 4 23

In today’s episode, government subsidies on electricity and fuel tax will be extended into the spring.

Meanwhile, a large fire that broke out in Limassol severely damaged an abandoned listed mansion.

Elsewhere, a top court in the European Union rejected an attempt to drop the protected status of halloumi.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

