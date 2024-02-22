February 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Human excrement found in Paphos school playground

By Tom Cleaver010

A total of six lumps of human excrement were found in a school playground in Paphos on Wednesday morning.

According to local news website PafosPress, the excrements were discovered outside the school at 7.30am.

Parents of the children at the school said that it seems from the “size of the problem” that there was more than one perpetrator.

In addition to defecating on the playground, the perpetrators appear to have used worksheets from inside the school to wipe their rectums, with stained paper littered around the school.

image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

