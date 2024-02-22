February 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for ‘causing psychological harm’

By Staff Reporter07
Police in Larnaca on Thursday announced the arrest of a 22-year-old man who had been “causing psychological harm”.

The man, they said, had been issuing threats to people, among other offences.

His crimes reportedly took place between May and December last year.

