February 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos buys a thousand wheelie bins

By Tom Cleaver011
bins

The Paphos Municipality announced on Thursday the purchase of a thousand wheelie bins.

They said the bins, which cost a total of €170,000, had been bought to “beautify and improve the town’s image”, and that they were an “important step” in this direction.

They added, “investment in this type of infrastructure contributes not only to the improvement of the environment but also to the promotion of hygiene and the cleanliness of public spaces.”

To this end, they said, “the existence of hygienic and clean public spaces is important both for the health and wellbeing of the town’s residents and for the image of the city and its tourism sector.”

“The municipality aims to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in places where people live, work, and relax,” they said.

Speaking about the wheelie bins, Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos said, “today, another step is being taken for the proper management of waste in the town.”

He added that a “special study” will be carried out to ensure the wheelie bins are not in public view but that they will at the same time be able to “serve the purpose for which they have been installed.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Cypriot company loses €17k due to fraud

Tom Cleaver

Engomi explosion ‘caused by gas leak’

Tom Cleaver

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Today’s Weather: Mostly Clear

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus nearly tops EU list of waste production

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign