February 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCryptocurrenciesSponsored Content

Polygon (MATIC) and Stacks (STX) exceed investors’ expectations while NuggetRush positions for big price gains after presale ends

By CM Guest Columnist00
polygon

TLDR

  • DeFi partnerships in 2024 could spur a Polygon (MATIC) rally.
  • Stacks has maintained its bullishness in mid-February.
  • NuggetRush’s (NUGX) unique mining adventures could attract high gaming activity to Ethereum.

Polygon (MATIC) now supports crvUSD due to its recent DeFi partnership. Bitcoin’s halving could boost demand for L2 altcoins like Stacks.

Yet, NuggetRush (NUGX) could surpass both projects to become the most in-demand cryptocurrency. Investors have acquired nearly 187 million NUGX tokens in its presale. Yet, can it beat other top altcoins like MATIC and STX? Join us as we hear differing views.

>> Buy NuggetRush Now <<

Polygon expects DeFi boost after curve finance partnership

On February 4, 2024, Curve Finance announced a partnership with Polygon (MATIC). Curve Finance will bring crvUSD, its innovative CDP stablecoin, to Polygon. Users will enjoy access to Curve Finance’s novel innovation mechanism. Polygon (MATIC) users will also enjoy soft liquidations and LP collateral.

Excitement around the news could help Polygon rise above $1.00 again. MATIC traded at $0.761 on January 19. It rose by 6.5% to $0.8111 on February 1. MATIC rose by another 9.7% to $0.8899 on February 15. It remained bullish, closing at $0.999 after a 12.2% pump on February 18.

Polygon (MATIC) has also entered other DeFi partnerships that will boost its network activity. Rex Protocol has launched its exchange on Polygon’s zkEVM, offering fee-free trading, limit orders, and asset shorting. 

Analysts expect Polygon’s network activity to skyrocket following these partnerships. This could push MATIC’s value up by 11.1% to $1.1104. Finally, they expect Polygon to become one of the best DeFi projects in 2024.

Stacks eyes $3 as Bitcoin halving approaches

Stacks (STX) has grown since the last quarter of 2023, showing its success in expanding the Bitcoin DeFi economy. Now, Stacks (STX) community members are expecting a price increase when Bitcoin completes its halving in April 2024.

Investors were already anticipating an STX rally as Stacks surpassed a total value locked (TVL) of $100 million in mid-February. STX sold at $1.4845 on January 18. It rose by 21.9% to $1.8097 on February 9. STX then increased by 45.7% to $2.6372 on February 18 as top crypto coins recorded price surges.

Stacks (STX) is one of the leading L2 solutions on Bitcoin. It has released several products that have eased the development of DeFi services on Bitcoin. Yet, analysts expect demand for Stacks’ services to double following its Nakamoto upgrade. 

Stacks’ network activity could rise due to the host of new features that will come with the upgrade. This could increase trading activity on Stacks, further pushing STX up by 18.6% to $3.1302.

NuggetRush: Come, immerse yourself in a virtual gold mine

Mining is the unique offering that sets NuggetRush (NUGX) apart from many play-to-earn networks. The game features the newest gaming technology and a focus on community participation. NuggetRush (NUGX) asks you to build a business out of mining natural resources. This seems difficult if you have no mining experience. However, the game caters to beginners and experts.

Mining on NuggetRush (NUGX) is made easier by the presence of NFT characters. These NFTs will form your mining workforce. You will need quality machinery to ensure your mining workers perform efficiently.

In exchange, you get a stream of natural resources to sell on its marketplace. You also receive NFT rewards and game collectibles with high market value. Finally, NFT staking is another money-making avenue available to players in the mining game.

The love for artisanal mining might increase after the launch of NuggetRush (NUGX). Investors wanting to belong to its ecosystem have now amassed 187 million NUGX tokens by round five of its presale. NUGX’s value has steadily risen to $0.018. Now, investors await the mining game’s launch with high FOMO. The game will kick off officially when NUGX rises to $0.020.

Visit NuggetRush Presale Website

 

 

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed DisclaimerViews and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

Reuters News Service

German economy in stormy waters as government slashes forecast

Reuters News Service

Tumbling US natural gas prices prove unstoppable, hurting producers

Reuters News Service

World Bank warns emerging economies need to grow ‘much faster’ to repay debt

Reuters News Service

King Charles to appear on UK banknotes from June

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign