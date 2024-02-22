February 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Student film festival coming to Tepak

By Eleni Philippou
A three-day cinema experience is coming to Limassol as the Cyprus University of Technology presents Yeast – the first International Student Film Festival. From Friday to Sunday, almost 100 selected student films from universities and art schools all over the world will be screened around town.

For its very first edition, showcasing the work of student filmmakers and artists, the festival will be held in three locations: Tepak Fine Arts Building, Vinegar Factory and Synergeio. Apart from showing films, the festival will also include two concerts and a workshop.

Starting the festival’s events will be an informative workshop on Saturday morning all about film production. Running from 11am to 1pm, assistant professors Nicos Synos and Yiannis Christidis will introduce participants to the production stages of a short experimental film. The results from the workshop will be screened at Sunday’s Session CY event. Nestled in between is another info session by the head of the Creative Europe Desk Cyprus on EU funding opportunities for culture and the A/V sector.

On Friday evening, film screenings will take place at Synergeio at 6pm and 8pm, followed by a concert by Vaggelis Gettos and Giulio de Lea at 10pm. On Saturday, the screenings will continue at the Vinegar Factory, taking place at 5pm, 7pm and 8.30pm. Another concert will follow yet this one will be a collective jam session.

The festival will conclude on Sunday at the Vinegar Factory with four screening times – 11.30am, 5pm, 6.30pm and 8pm. These screenings will include animation films and Cypriot productions, all of which will be screened with subtitles in English.

 

YEAST – International Student Film Festival

1st edition of student film festival. February 23-25. CUT Fine Arts Building, Vinegar Factory and Synergeio, Limassol. Various times. Free entry. With subtitles in English. https://yeast.cut.ac.cy/programme/

