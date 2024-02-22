February 22, 2024

Trial postponed for fatal New Year car crash

The trial of the 44-year-old driver suspected of causing the traffic accident that killed four people on New Year’s Day in Limassol has been postponed until March.

On Thursday, the testimonial material was handed over in its entirety to the defence, who requested time to study it.

The defence counsel did not object to the continuation of the accused’s detention until March 28, the new date set by the criminal court for the hearing of the case.

The 44-year-old faces charges of manslaughter, causing death by reckless or dangerous act and running a red light.

The crash occurred on New Year’s Eve resulting in the death of 27-year-old Vathoula Georgiou, her 17-year-old brother Nikolas, and their grandparents Nikolas Zavrou, 72, and Evanthia, 74.

