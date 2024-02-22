February 22, 2024

Two iconic sculptures of eight pianos donated to UCY

By Eleni Philippou01
Kyriakides Piano Gallery and Avantgarde Cultural Foundation has officially handed over two iconic artworks consisting of eight pianos to the University of Cyprus.

The works The Piano Cube and Floating Pianos by British artist Tim Vincent-Smith are exhibited at the Shakolas Educational Centre of Clinical Medicine at  the university.

Rector Tasos Christofides said that each new piece of art that adorns the premises of the University of Cyprus is a new source of inspiration and another opportunity to develop a dialogue on the relationship between man and culture as well as the role of creation our lives. He referred to the pianos as carriers of many and important meanings since they carry within them the music they have created over the years, the people they served and the countries they travelled to, before they were left in the hands of the artist who turned them into sculptures.

Thanking the donors, he expressed the opinion that the presence of the sculptures in the Educational Centre of Clinical Medicine makes the spaces more warm and welcoming.

Stavros Kyriakides explained that the utilisation of the pianos through the upcycling process aimed to create unique sculptures that would be able to inspire the community and be the focus of different kinds of events for the benefit of a large network of artists and other professionals in the cultural – creative industry and beyond.

In the one artwork (The Piano Cube), six pianos form a cube balancing on its point to present a striking sculpture that attracts attention and captivates the eye. A sculpture that poses magnificently, facing in all directions, with a simple shape but with no simple explanation.

In the other (Floating Pianos), two pianos that are cut in half at an angle and appear as if they are floating – or sinking – project freely into the space where the visitor walks. The result of the four half-parts of the piano, submerged by the rising wave of the floor surface, is surprising and at the same time playful.

