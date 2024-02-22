February 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

UN envoy back in Cyprus mid-March

By Jean Christou05
ÐñïóùðéêÞ áðåóôáëìÝíç ÃÃ ÏÇÅ
UN secretary-general's personal envoy Maria Angela Holguin

UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin will return to Cyprus for new meetings with the island’s two leaders on March 11 and 12 after her contacts in Athens, Ankara and London, it emerged on Thursday.

“My next trip will start in London in the first week of March to complete the circle of contacts with the guarantor powers. I will then return to Cyprus, where I hope to meet with leaders of political parties, representatives of society, as well as representatives of chambers of commerce and economy, while I will speak again with the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders,” Holguin was quoted as saying by the Cyprus News Agency. Holguin completed her first round of contacts in Cyprus earlier this month.

She will not be in Cyprus for an event to mark the 60th anniversary of the arrival of Unficyp in Cyprus on March 4, 1964. The UN was asked to send peacekeepers to Cyprus following the outbreak of intercommunal violence in December 1963.

CNA said the two leaders were invited to the UN anniversary event but neither would attend due to prior commitments.

