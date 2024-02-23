February 23, 2024

Another dead body found off Cyprus’ coast

By Tom Cleaver00
turkish cypriot coastguard boats
File photo: Turkish Cypriot coastguard boats

Another dead body was found off the coast of Cyprus on Thursday night, 20 nautical miles off the coast of Ayios Amvrosios.

The body, a male, was found by the Turkish Cypriot coastguard. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Dead bodies washing up on or being found near Cyprus’ coast has become a regular occurrence in the opening months of the year, with the most recent body being found in the sea by a ferry travelling between Kyrenia and the Turkish town of Tasucu, in the province of Mersin.

Another body was found near Rizokarpaso two day prior, and in January, three bodies were found in the space of 11 days in and around the island’s northern coasts.

Funerals were held for those four bodies, believed to be of Syrian origin due to the clothing found on them, earlier this month.

The Refugee Rights Association, a non-governmental organisation in the north, had earlier said the finding of so many dead bodies “points to an urgent and serious humanitarian situation.”

“This situation is a reflection of the civil war in Syria and human rights violations in the region, and requires urgent measures to be taken,” it added.

“All persons under persecution have the right to seek and be given asylum in other countries. The right to asylum is one of the most fundamental human rights and principles enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and international law.”

For this reason, it said, it is “of utmost importance” that the north moves to create a legislative framework for asylum seekers and refugees, describing it as an “urgent need”.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

